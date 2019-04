It is their second meeting in a month

A meeting between the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will be held at 11 am on Friday in Dubrovnik.

In the Croatian city Mr. Tsipras will attend the works of the 8th Summit of Central, Eastern and Southeast European and People’s Republic of China countries, also known as the “16 + 1 Initiative”.

Then the prime minister will make statements to the press representatives.