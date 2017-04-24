Tsipras will address the Ancient Civilizations Forum on Monday

The Greek Prime Minister met with the Foreign Ministers of China and Iran

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will speak at the Ancient Civilizations Forum starting in Athens on Monday at 13:00′ at Zappion.

Earlier, Tsipras met with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi. It has been agreed that in his visit to Beijing in May, the Greek Prime Minister will sign a three-year agreement action plan to bring Chinese investments to Greece.

Mr. Tsipras also met with the Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. During his meeting with Zarif, the premier discussed bilateral relations particularly in the fields of energy and economy, EU-Iran relations and regional developments, particularly in Syria and Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for Iran’s nuclear program.