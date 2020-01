Stefanos Tsitsipas dispatched of Salvatore Caruso in the 1st round of the Australian Open in straight sets (6-0, 6-2, 6-3) in 1 hours and 43 minutes. The Greek champions, ranked 6th, had no problem with his Italian opponent who is ranked 96th. Tsitsipas hopes to go one better than last year when he reached the semi-finals of the Grand Slam.

video courtesy of YouTube channel Deanos22