Tsitsipas beats Nadal 3-2 set & advanced to the semifinals of the Australian Open

He is only the third tennis player who beat Nadal while losing 2-0 sets & only the second one who does it in a Grand Slam tournament!

Until today, Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 6 in the world rankings) counted only one victory against Rafael Nadal.

The left-handed Spaniard had won their other six matches, including the one in 2019, when their paths crossed again in the quarterfinals of the Melbourne tournament.

Then Nadal had prevailed with 3-0, but today Stefanos got the rematch. And he did it in the most improbable way although he found himself with his back against the wall. He lost the first two sets with relative ease, but not only did he not “throw down the towel”, but showing incredible maturity, he came back and slowly, little by little gained the upper hand in the match and finally won the match and qualified.

See Also:

Dutch political leader Geert Wilders prosecuted by Turkey for “insulting Erdogan”

February 17th 1914: 107 years since the declaration of the Autonomy of Northern Epirus (video-photos)

To understand the magnitude of Tsitsipas’ success, it should be noted that he is only the third tennis player who manages to beat Nadal while he found himself losing 2-0 sets and only the second one who manages to do so in a Grand Slam tournament!

Just the second man to beat Nadal from two sets down in a Grand Slam 🤯 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/m71K2PorMc — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 17, 2021

His opponent in Friday’s semifinal is Russia’s Daniel Medvedev, who is in excellent condition this year, while in the first semifinal Novak Djokovic will face Aslan Karachev.