Goji berry chocolate porridge A chocolaty goodness, an amazing comforting breakfast dish that the whole family will love! No added sugar, full of protein and chocolate!

Sardine ceviche Enjoy this recipe on toast or crackers or as a bruschetta. It is both healthy and yummy!

Zucchini hummus Zucchini replaces chickpeas here, so this recipe is lower in carbohydrates and a nice choice for those with intolerance to legumes. Zucchini is very hydrating so you will need to add only a few drops of olive oil, making it lower in calories!

Hazelnut praline paste A pretty easy recipe! Use a food processor to process the mixture into a smooth paste, that you can spread on toasted bread or use in cakes, cookies or your favorite recipes.