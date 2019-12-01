Turkey “annexes” Greek island of Kastellorizo in provocative statement

Turkey is escalating its provocations against Greece following an official statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry which directly disputes the demarcation of maritime zones for the Greek islands claiming their territorial sea does not reach beyond six miles.

The Spokesperson of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hami Aksoy responded to a statement issued by Greece and Egypt on the agreement signed between Turkey and Libya on the maritime jurisdiction area.

The statement effectively writes off any maritime rights for the Greek island of Kastellorizo which is located off the south-west coast of Turkey.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry statement is as follows: