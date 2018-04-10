Turkey can crush teeth of Greek politicians: Nationalist leader Bahceli, says

Turkey has pushed the Greeks into the sea and can do it again, he said

The head of the Turkish nationalist action party (MHP), Devlet Bahceli used incendiary language to attack Greek Minister of Defence Panos Kammenos on Tuesday.

Speaking to party members the Turkish politician blasted Greece and its leaders saying: “He (Kammenos) forgot the banners that chased them down and pushed them into the sea. If they want it, we will repeat history. For us it simple. If necessary, we can send them back into the sea again.”

As Greek TV Skai correspondent Manolis Kostidis reported from Turkey, Mr Bahceli said the Greek Defence Minister had been carried away by Greek mythology noting “He (Kammenos) wants to be Poseidon. If he suffers from a hysterical crisis, he should enter a clinic”. He continued his inflammatory rhetoric by threatening Greece that Turkey would “pull out its teeth”.

“The ancestors of the Greeks paid the price of hostility to the Turks and received a response on the battlefield. Greece is a country that is no larger than Iconium. Their irresponsible politicians are grinding their teeth. If necessary, we know how to root out and crush these teeth.”