Turkey issues international arrest warrants for its eight officers after Greece rejects their extradition!

Turkish authorities have issued an international arrest warrant for the eight soldiers who fled to Greece with an helicopter after the failed coup attempt in Turkey in July.



The decision by the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor’s office came directly after Greece’s Supreme Court ruled against the extradition of the soldiers. According to the court’s ruling, the officers are running the risk of been tortured and executed and not even a fair trial could be certain in Turkey.



The court decision angered Turkey and according to sources from the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs the Greek-Turkish relations will be reviewed by the government and Greece will likely be labeled as a country that collaborates and supports terrorists.