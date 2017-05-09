Turkey issues NAVTEX blockading Greek island of Kastellorizo!

Tensions between Greece and Turkey are rising after the latter issued an international warning Navigational Telex signal (NAVTEX) effectively blockading access around the Greek island of Kastellorizo. Military sources in Athens note that the Navtex signal has completely encircled the Greek isle, which is located only 2km off the western coast of Turkey. According to mignatiou.com, Ankara announced the start of search and rescue exercises in the Aegean with the participation of the Turkish navy and coastguard. This means that Greece will not be permitted exercise its sovereign territorial rights around a Greek island while the navtex is enforced. The signal says that the exercise will take place on Tuesday between 5pm and 8pm in “foreign territorial waters”. Sources belive Turkey issued the signal in an effort to dispute Greece’s Search and Rescue Regiment (SRR) in the area.

This is the Turkish NAVTEX:

MEDITERRANEAN SEA TURKISH NAVY AND TURKISH COAST GUARD WILL CONDUCT SEARCH AND RESCUE EXERCISE ON 09 MAY 17 FROM 1700Z TO 2000Z OUT OF FOREIGN TERRITORIAL WATERS IN AREA BOUNDED BY:

36 10.00 N – 029 50.00 E

35 50.00 N – 029 50.00 E

35 50.00 N – 029 20.00 E

36 14.70 N – 029 20.00 E

CAUTION ADVISED