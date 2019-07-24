Turkey responds to EU sanctions: Suspension of the agreement on immigrants

The implementation of the readmission agreement in all its provisions is still one of the prerequisites for the visa waiver

The suspension of the readmission agreement between Turkey and the EU was announced by the country’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

In an interview with TGRT, he said that “the readmission agreement and visa waiver will come into force at the same time. We have suspended the readmission agreement”, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in the interview.

This is Turkey’s first reaction to the sanctions imposed by the EU due to its activities in the Cypriot EEZ.

According to the agreement under which Turkey would agree to accept migrants from European countries, including Greece and return them to their home countries.

Mevlut Cavusoglu has repeatedly stated that the sanctions of the EU are unacceptable and have no value for Turkey.

From Brussels, however, it is noted that despite statements by Tsavousoglou and other Turkish officials, in practice Turkey’s policy on the immigration agreement has not changed.

“We have seen the comments of the Turkish Foreign Minister. We do not see any change in policy. Both sides remain committed to implementing the EU-Turkey declaration”, Commission spokesperson Natasa Berto said yesterday.

“The implementation of the readmission agreement between the EU and Turkey in all its provisions is still one of the prerequisites for the visa waiver. The Commission continues to support and encourage Turkey’s efforts to complete as soon as possible the completion of all outstanding issues on visa waiver”, she added.