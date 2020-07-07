Turkey takes fake new to next level – Calls on European Parliament to investigate “deaths” of refugee by Greek forces in Evros

Turkey continued spreading fake news about “dead” refugees in Evros from Greek security forces, this time going even further, as a spokesman for the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the issue should be investigated by the European Parliament.

In particular, Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kıran of the neighbouring country said in a tweet that … “Greek authorities have denied that refugees were killed who tried to cross into Greece. More than 100 signatures have been collected by the European Parliament to investigate the matter. Greece must abide by its obligations to refugees and punish those responsible.”

Yunan güvenlik güçleri ülkemizden Yunanistan’a geçmeye çalışan mültecilerin öldürüldüğünü yalanlamıştı. Avrupa Parlamentosu konunun araştırılması için 100 den fazla imza topladı. Yunanistan mültecilere karşı yükümlülüklerini yerine getirmeli ve sorumluları yargılamalıdır. pic.twitter.com/lADoX0gUPj — Yavuz Selim KIRAN (@yavuzselimkiran) July 7, 2020

Turkish media and government officials, along with reports in other renowned international media outlets, like the New York Times (later corrected part of its report), had haphazardly and erroneously claimed that Greece was treating refugees violently and was violating UN human rights provisions.

also read

Athens high school teacher arrested for having sex with teen (14) schoolgirl

Iran’s Soleimani an ‘unlawful’ killing, says UN expert