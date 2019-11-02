Turkey threatens Europe it will send arrested ISIS members back to countries of origin

Turkey is complaining about the Europeans’ inaction on the matter

Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said today that his country would send members of the Islamic State it had arrested and held back to their countries of origin, protesting against the Europeans’ inaction on the matter.

“That is not acceptable to us. It’s also irresponsible,” he said of Europe leaving Turkey to deal with the prisoners alone. “We will send the captured Daesh members to their countries,” he told reporters, using another name for Islamic State.

Turkey has captured some escaped IS members in northeastern Syria over the last month after it launched a military incursion there.