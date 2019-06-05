Turkey is intensifying its provocations against Greece over the Aegean Sea, as the Turkish Air Force on Wednesday violated Greek national airspace 46 times.
Turkish F-16s also committed 12 air traffic law infringements of the Athens FIR.
Six of the Turkish aircraft were armed while there were no engagements with Greek planes.
Turkey violates Greek airspace 46 times
Turkish provocations continue over the Aegean Sea
