Turkey violates Greek airspace on multiple occasions

The Turkish air-force violated and infringed Greek national airspace on 31 occasions on Monday.

The 21 infringements occurred in the Northeast, Central and Southeast Aegean.

The 14 Turkish aircraft (eight F-16s and two F-4s that flew in three formations, as well as two CN-235 spy planes and two helicopters) also committed ten air traffic law violations of the Athens FIR. Two of the Turkish aircraft were armed.