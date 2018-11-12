The Turkish air-force violated and infringed Greek national airspace on 31 occasions on Monday.
The 21 infringements occurred in the Northeast, Central and Southeast Aegean.
The 14 Turkish aircraft (eight F-16s and two F-4s that flew in three formations, as well as two CN-235 spy planes and two helicopters) also committed ten air traffic law violations of the Athens FIR. Two of the Turkish aircraft were armed.
Turkey violates Greek airspace on multiple occasions
Fighter jets and spy aircraft violated the Athens FIR 10 times
