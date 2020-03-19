Turkish aircraft violate Greek airspace 38 times

After a brief respite over the Aegean Sera, Turkey was back at it again, as its Air Force violated Greek airspace 38 times in the the Northeast, Central and Southeast Aegean.

Of the 10 aircraft (six F-16 fighter jets and two CN-235) , four were armed, while one dog fights was recorded between Greek and Turkish fighters and seven infringements of the Athens FIR.

All the hostile invaders were intercepted by the Hellenic Air Force in accordance with international rules of engagement and recognised practices.