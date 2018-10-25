Turkish Airlines promotes Athens and Thessaloniki

Turkish Airlines is seeking to promote Athens and Thessaloniki in its ongoing efforts to expand its global network of destinations. The commercial airlines organised a workshop in Athens in collaboration with Malaga-Costa Del Sol and the Spanish Tourism Organisation which saw the participation of more than 60 travel agencies from Greece and Malaga. During the workshop, tour operators hosted B2B meetings, promoting destinations in both countries, while discussing business opportunities, tourism products, and services in both markets.

Over 550,000 passengers used the airlines last year to and from Greece, as Alp Yavuzeser, the company’s CEO said. “We are proud to be part of the ever-growing Greek tourism market and we contributed one more year with a record of arrivals to Greece,” he underlined.

Turkish Airlines has 42 flights each week connecting Athens and Thessaloniki with Constantinople.