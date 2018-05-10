Turkish Chief of Staff Akar reiterates: “We will not accept fait accompli in the Aegean”

The Head of Turkish Armed Forces Hulusi Akar attended the last phase of the military exercise EFES 2018 conducted on the Aegean coast. The Turkish chief in his speech to the generals said the Turkish armed forces are taking all necessary measures both in the Aegean Sea and in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea to protect Turkey’s rights.

Akar said that “Turkey takes every step to make the Aegean a sea of peace, friendship and co-operation. However, the Turkish armed forces are resolutely protecting the rights and interests of our country and our people in all our seas; our rights are in accordance with the international law and agreements.

We will never allow fait accompli”, Akar reiterated. “The Turkish armed forces will continue to protect the rights and interests of Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean in order to ensure peace and security on the basis of international treaties. Turkey will guarantee this.”

He added that “the Turkish Armed Forces take all measures in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean Seas with determination.”

Source: Manolis Kostidis/balkaneu