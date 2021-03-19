Turkish Defence Minister Akar accuses Greece of ‘expansionist policies’

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar issued new provocative statements against Greece and Cyprus, accusing Greece of adopting an “expansionist policy” against Turkey.

The Turkish MoD reiterated Turkey’s firm positions on the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean claiming Greece was violating International Law and common sense.

“Unfortunately, despite our constructive approach, we are faced with a series of negative statements, actions, and challenges. Greece’s provocative exercises, the equipping of demilitarised islands in a way that violates international treaties, the opening of these islands to foreign warships, the claims of a continental shelf in a way that violates international law, and the absurd and unthinkable requests to the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean are increasing the tensions. These provocative actions and threatening rhetoric are not acceptable at all. Such a style does not contribute anything to the solution,” he said.

“Everyone must realise that they [Greece] are not going to get anywhere with them,” Akar said, raising once again the issue of the demilitarisation of the Aegean islands, airspace but also the non-continental shelf right and EEZ of the Kastelorizo ​​isle cluster.

He stated in particular: “Despite the clear provisions of the Treaty of Lausanne of 1923 and the Paris Treaty of 1947 on the demilitarised status of the islands, why and against whom are they arming? The provisions of both agreements are clear. Our counterparts are very well aware of these provisions (…) Greece, in relation to the 6 miles of territorial waters, claims about 10 miles of airspace. There is no other such example in history or today.”

Akar referred to statements made by Greek academics, politicians, army veterans, etc. who -according to him- claim that Turkey has a right to what it claims in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean, calling on Greece to abandon its “expansionist policy” and reiterating that its country will defend Cyprus by all means and the “Blue Homeland”.

