Turkish Energy Minister: “Turkey’s 3rd nuclear power station will be in Thrace”!

“It is likely that we will announce the details in 2018″

Turkey will build its third nuclear power plant in the region of Thrace, opposite of Greece, Turkish Energy Minister Berat Albayrak said.

The Turkish minister said in an interview with the newspaper ‘Vatan’ that the reason is that “that region uses very large amounts of energy but there is not enough production in the same area”.

“It is likely that we will announce the details in 2018″, he said.

The Turkish Minister in his interview with CNN Türk announced that in 2023 Turkey’s first nuclear power station in Akkuyu will be operational. This station is manufactured by the Russian company Rosatom.