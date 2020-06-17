Turkish F-16 jets fly illegally over Greek isles in Aegean Sea

Turkey continued its provocations against Greece over the Aegean Sea with no respite, as two pairs of Turkish F-16 fighter jets committed violations of Greek airspace on Wednesday.

Specifically, a pair of F-16 flew at 15:02 over the isles of Panagia and Oinousses at 24,000 feet.

also read

Archbishop of Australia Makarios lives in luxury $6.5 million apartment in Sydney, media report

PM Mitsotakis pays tribute to Jewish Holocaust victims at Remembrance Center in Jerusalem (video)

Later, a second pair of Turkish F-16 fighters carried out overflights at 15:07 over Oinousses at 17,000 feet, at 15:10 and at 15:11 over Panagia at 4,000 and 6,000 feet, respectively, and at 15:12 over NE Chios, at 6,000 feet.

The provocations continued, as at 16:03 a pair of Turkish F-16s flew over Panagia and Oinousses at 29,000 feet.