Turkish F-16 jets fly over Greek isles

Turkey continued to keep up pressure

A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over the Greek isles Antropofagoi and Makronisi on Monday morning.

Specifically, at 10:31, a pair of Turkish F-16s flew over Antropofagoi and Makronisi at 27,000 feet and then at 10:32, a second pair of Turkish F-16s flew over Antropofagoi and Makronisi at 9,000 feet.

Later, at 10:54, a pair first Turkish F-16s flew over the Oinousses at 5,000 feet.

