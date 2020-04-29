Turkish F-16 jets illegally fly over Psara and Antipsara

A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets carried out illegal overflights above the isle of Psara and Antipsara on Wednesday afternoon.
The two fighters flew over the two islets located in the northwest of the island of Chios at 15:18 at 23,000 feet.
The violation occurred near the island of Chios
