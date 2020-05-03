Turkish F-16s harass the helicopter carrying the Greek MoD & Chief of National Defence General Staff (photos)

The two Turkish F-16s were “locked” by at least four Greek fighter jets

A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets harassed the helicopter carrying the Greek Minister of National Defense, Mr. Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, and the Chief of National Defence General Staff, General Konstantinos Floros.

The two men visit outposts in the area of ​​responsibility of 96 ADTE (Oinousses), 79 ADTE (Agathonisi) and 80 ADTE (Farmakonisi) accompanied by other high ranking military executives. The incident occurred after taking off from Oinousses.

However, according to information, the two Turkish F-16s were “locked” by at least four Greek fighter jets -Mirage 2000-5 Mk.2 from Skyros and F-16s from Kastelli and Anchialos- who were in the area in time before the Turkish jets even took off and they were expecting for them.



