A pair of Turkish F-16s violated the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) on Thursday and flew over the island of Farmakonissi at 19.500 feet at 10:58′.

According to the announcement the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, seven minutes later the flew over the island of Agathonissi at 5.500 feet.

The Turkish airplanes were intercepted by Greek jets fighter, in accordance with international regulations.

