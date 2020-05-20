Turkish F16 jets make illegal flights over Greek isles

Turkish provocations against Greece continued over the Aegean Sea on Wednesday with F-16 fighter jets flying over over Greek islands.

Specifically, at 13:59, the first pair of F-16s flew over Agathonisi, at 14,500 feet and at 14:02 over the Anthropofagoi at 14,000 feet.

The violations continued, as at 14:03 another pair of Turkish F-16s made another overflight.

