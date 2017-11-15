Turkish fighter jets in provocative overflights in Northern Cyprus (video)

In a provocative move, the Turkish Ministry of Defence posted a YouTube video showing Turkish fighter jets flying over the occupied area of Northern Cyprus for the celebrations of the 34th anniversary of the declaration of independence the pseudo-state. Four F-16 jets of the “Solo Turk” team put on a display of aerial maneuvers entering the Cypriot airspace from the north of the island and reaching the borders of the green dividing line between the free south and occupied north of the island.