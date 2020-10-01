Turkish-Libyan memorandum formally registered at UN – “The agreement is void” Athens repeats



Ten months after Turkey submitted the Turkish-Libyan memorandum to the UN, the UN secretariat formally registered it.

Diplomatic sources in Athens characterize the actions of the UN secretariat as a “formal and technical process”.



“The registration and publication of all kinds of agreements submitted by states to the UN Secretariat is a formal and technical procedure. This action does not give legitimacy to the texts, nor does it mean the recognition of the content by the United Nations”, the same sources state adding that, “this ‘agreement’ is illegal and invalid, it was concluded illegally and it was not ratified, as it should be, by the Libyan House of Representatives, as was seen from the letter of the President of the latter to the UN Secretary General. This ‘agreement’ was also concluded in violation of the Convention on the Law of the Sea. Its illegal nature has been emphasized and denounced by the international community”.