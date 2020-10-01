Turkish-Libyan memorandum formally registered at UN – “The agreement is void” Athens repeats

“The registration and publication of all kinds of agreements submitted by states to the UN Secretariat is a formal and technical procedure. This action does not give legitimacy to the texts, nor does it mean the recognition of the content by the United Nations”, the same sources state adding that, “this ‘agreement’ is illegal and invalid, it was concluded illegally and it was not ratified, as it should be, by the Libyan House of Representatives, as was seen from the letter of the President of the latter to the UN Secretary General. This ‘agreement’ was also concluded in violation of the Convention on the Law of the Sea. Its illegal nature has been emphasized and denounced by the international community”.
Turkey has only been publishing only symptomatic coronavirus cases
Archaeologists may have discovered the birthplace of King Arthur: Legends come to life?
It is recalled that the Turkish-Libyan memorandum was also condemned by the European leaders at the European Union Summit on December 13, 2019.
EU heads of states have condemned the Turkey-Libya “maritime border agreement” as violating international law.
The so-called Ankara-Tripoli Memorandum of Understanding “violates the sovereign rights of third states, does not comply with the Law of the Sea and can not have legally binding consequences for third states”, the text of the conclusions of the Summit stressed.