Turkish media claim Greece provokes by allowing US helicopters use Alexandroupolis airport as base

Turkish media claim the landing of US helicopters at the airport of the city of Alexandroupolis is a provocation against Turkey.

The arrival of 30 American helicopters at the “Dimokritos” airport of Alexandroupolis, which will take part in the upcoming allied exercise “Defender Europe 2021” is portrayed by the Turkish media as a clear provocation. Seven American transport ships will arrive in the port of Alexandroupolis, while more than thirty US Black Hawk and Apache type attack helicopters, will be maintained at the Alexandroupolis airport “Demokritos” and be operating out of it.

“Greece is arming the Aegean: 30 American helicopters in Alexandroupolis” is the title of a Sozcu article commenting on the presence of American helicopters in Alexandroupolis and French Rafale fighter jets in an exercise in Skyros.

“Greece, on the one hand, through the 61st round of exploratory talks, seeks to maintain warm relations with Turkey, while on the other hand, it is accelerating joint military exercises with the United States. It was announced that after the joint military operation with the USA, the US Armed Forces were given permission to deploy troops in the region of Thrace “, writes haberler.com, with the title:” 30 American helicopters in Alexandroupolis “.

“Despite Turkey’s efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, Greece continues to provoke with a new move by the presence of 30 US helicopters in the Middle East,” Hurriyet reported.

“US military base in Greece: 30 attack helicopters in Alexandroupolis” is the title of the Turkish edition of the Independent, reporting on the use of Alexandroupolis “Dimokritos” airport as a central base for “Black Hawk” helicopters.

“30 attack helicopters are at the airport of Alexandroupolis, which is a new US base,” writes Yeni Safak, commenting that Greece is, on the one hand, holding exploratory talks with Turkey to find solutions to disputes and on the other hand is promoting joint military exercises with the US.

“Greece has allowed the US armed forces to be in the region of Thrace for a joint exercise” comments CNN Turk, entitled: “30 American helicopters in Alexandroupolis”.