Turkish newspaper uses Greek in headlines: “We share your pain” (photos)

In a moving display of support and solidarity by its readers and employees to the fire-stricken Greek people, Turkish newspaper Cumhuriyet published a headline in Greek reading “We share in your pain”.



The gesture came in support of the Greek people who are in mourning after 77 people were killed in deadly fires that swept across the region of east Attica on Monday and Tuesday.

Newspapers in the occupied territories of Cyprus in the north also expressed similar support with headlines in Greek like newspaper “Havadis” which wrote, “Your Pain is our pain”.