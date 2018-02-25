Turkish PM Yildirim directly threatens Greece and Cyprus

He said Turkey can eliminate any threats in the Aegean Sea

Turkish PM Binali Yildirim launched a series of unprecedented direct threats against Greece and Cyprus on Sunday. “The Turkish navy has the capacity to eliminate any form of ‘threat’ in the Aegean and Mediterranean under any conditions and circumstances”, he said during a speech at the inauguration of a 3rd generation submarine at Marmara sea.

He went on to warn that no-one should make wrong calculations in the Aegean and the Mediterranean, with Turkish media speaking of “a final warning to the Greeks”.

A few hours earlier, the Finance and Energy Minister of the pseudo Turkish-Cypriot state, Ozdil Nami, had taken a similar stance, when in an interview with the Cypriot newspaper Phileleftheros, he said that Turkey’s naval forces were capable of preventing scheduled drilling in all parts of the Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

On Sunday morning, Deputy National Defence Minister of Greece Dimitris Vitsas told SKAI TV that Greece is “very strong in military terms and with an upgraded role on the international stage”, stressing that “anybody who uses bullying in the Aegean must think twice and three times”.