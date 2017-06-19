Turkish Prime Minister’s provocative statement: The Greeks also violate the Turkish airspace!

The Turkish Prime Minister Mr. Yildirim proceeded in a provocative statement during his meeting with the Greek Prime Minister Mr. Tsipras when he stated that it is not just Turkey that violates the Greek airspace but that Greek fighter jets do the same.

Oddly enough, no question or request for some clarification was asked regarding this statement during press conference after their meeting.

Mr. Yildirim also met with the Greek President Mr. Pavlopoulos. Mr. Pavlopoulos stated that “we Greeks want and always wish for a relationship of friendship and good neighborliness with Turkey,” adding that “what divide us are far less than what unite us.”

At the same time he welcomed with great pleasure the wish of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to visit Athens during the year, as expressed by Mr. Yildirim, and underlined the need for this visit to be well prepared so that it will lead to good results. He expressed the hope that a new page will open in the relations between the two countries and the two peoples and, moreover, to be a tangible proof that Greece is the door that will open the way to Turkey to the EU.

Mr Yildirim is currently on a private visit to Western Thrace along with his wife, were he will attend to the Iftar -closing ceremony of the Ramadan. Some analysts have expressed their concern over the possibility of the Turkish Prime Minister making some provocative statement, yet again, during his meetings with Greek Muslims of the area.