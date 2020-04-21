Turkish secret services infiltrate refugee camps in Greece in search of Gulen sympathisers

According to site Nordicmonitor.com and author Abdullah Bozkurt, the Turkish secret services have infiltrated refugee camps in Greece in search of dissidents and political opponents of the Erdogan’s Islamist government.

The article cites leaked documents talking about spying in refugee camps in Greece, while MIT, the Turkish Intelligence Services, has collected data on members of the Gulen group, who fled to Greece after being persecuted by Erdogan following the failed military coup attempt in the summer of 2016.

As the article claims, the classified information was revealed during a criminal investigation into a number of Gulen groups.