Turkish spy plane violates Greek airspace 28 times

The intruder aircraft was identified and intercepted by the Greek Air Force

A Turkish CN-235 reconnaissance aircraft violated Greek airspace over the Aegean Sea on 28 occasions on Tuesday. The latest provocation comes at a time the two nations are trying to find common ground on resolving their disputes through a series of exploratory contacts.

The Turkish spy plane also infringed on the Athens FIR on two occasions.

According to the information from the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, the specific Turkish aircraft was identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules, according to established practice.

