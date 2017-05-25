Tusk: EU and USA agree on Russia for the most part

The President of the European Council, Donald Tusk expressed the view that the US and the EU agreed on a number of issues, following his meeting with US President Donald Trump in the presence of European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker. “We discussed a number issues regarding foreign policy, security, the climate and trade”, Mr. Tusk said. He added, however, that he was 100% certain that the EU and US saw eye to eye on Russia, but added that they did agree on the conflict in the east Ukraine issue. Continuing he underlined that the core message he conveyed to Mr. Trump “which gave meaning to our friendship and relationship” were the fundamental rights of the west “like freedom, human rights and respect to human dignity”.