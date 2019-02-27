Two Greek beaches in top 25 in the world: TripAdvisor users (photos)

Two Greek beaches, Balos and Elefonissi in Crete, were voted among TripAdvisor’s 25 best in the world for 2019, according to the online travel and tourism platform’s users.
These are the 25 best in the world:
1. Baia do Sancho, Brazil
2. Varadero Beach, Cuba
3. Eagle Beach, Aruba
4. La Concha Beach, Spain
5. Grace Bay Beach, Turks & Caicos Islands
6. Clearwater Beach, Florida, USA
7. Spiaggia dei Conigli, Sicily, Italy
8. Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands
9. Playa Norte, Mexico
10. Seven Mile Beach, Jamaica
15. Balos, Crete, Greece
21. Elafonissi, Crete, Greece