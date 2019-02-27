Two Greek beaches in top 25 in the world: TripAdvisor users (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom

Both are in Crete

Two Greek beaches, Balos and Elefonissi in Crete, were voted among TripAdvisor’s 25 best in the world for 2019, according to the online travel and tourism platform’s users.
These are the 25 best in the world:

1. Baia do Sancho, Brazil


2. Varadero Beach, Cuba

3. Eagle Beach, Aruba

4. La Concha Beach, Spain

5. Grace Bay Beach, Turks & Caicos Islands

6. Clearwater Beach, Florida, USA

7. Spiaggia dei Conigli, Sicily, Italy

8. Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands

9. Playa Norte, Mexico

10. Seven Mile Beach, Jamaica

15. Balos, Crete, Greece

21. Elafonissi, Crete, Greece

