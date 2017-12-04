Two Greek hotels in TripAdvisor’s world top 16 in 2017 Travelers’ Choice Awards (photos)

Dec, 04 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

One in Chalkidiki and one in Rhodes

Two Greek hotels, one in Chalkidiki and the other in Rhodes, are among the 16 best in the world for family vacations, according to online users of tourist platform TripAdvisor based on the 2017 Travelers’ Choice Awards. Specifically, Sani Beach in Cassandra and the Holiday Village Rhodes in Kolimbia, Rhodes, ranked 6th and 16th, respectively, according to the votes gathered by travelers in 2017.
In Europe, the two hotels occupied the third and seventh place.

1. Cavallino Bianco Family Spa Grand Hotel, Italy

trip1
2. Santa Clara Eco Resort, Brazil

trip2
3. Hotel Fazenda Mazzaropi, Brazil

trip3
4. Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay, Mexico

trip4
5. Club Aida, Turkey

trip5
6. Sani Beach, Chalkidiki

trip6
7. LEGOLAND Feriendorf, Germany

trip7
8. Crystal Tat Beach Golf Resort & Spa, Turkey

trip8
9. Beaches Negril Resort & Spa, Jamaica

trip9
10. Floridays Resort, Florida

trip10
11. Kinderhotel Oberjoch, Germany

trip11
12. Club Med Ixtapa Pacific, Mexico

trip12
13. The Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real, Dominican Republic

trip13
14. Chateau de Chine Hotel Hualien, Taiwan

trip14
15. Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages & Spa

trip15
16. Holiday Village Rhodes, Rhodes

trip16

