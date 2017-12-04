Two Greek hotels in TripAdvisor’s world top 16 in 2017 Travelers’ Choice Awards (photos)

Two Greek hotels, one in Chalkidiki and the other in Rhodes, are among the 16 best in the world for family vacations, according to online users of tourist platform TripAdvisor based on the 2017 Travelers’ Choice Awards. Specifically, Sani Beach in Cassandra and the Holiday Village Rhodes in Kolimbia, Rhodes, ranked 6th and 16th, respectively, according to the votes gathered by travelers in 2017.

In Europe, the two hotels occupied the third and seventh place.

1. Cavallino Bianco Family Spa Grand Hotel, Italy



2. Santa Clara Eco Resort, Brazil



3. Hotel Fazenda Mazzaropi, Brazil



4. Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay, Mexico



5. Club Aida, Turkey



6. Sani Beach, Chalkidiki



7. LEGOLAND Feriendorf, Germany



8. Crystal Tat Beach Golf Resort & Spa, Turkey



9. Beaches Negril Resort & Spa, Jamaica



10. Floridays Resort, Florida



11. Kinderhotel Oberjoch, Germany



12. Club Med Ixtapa Pacific, Mexico



13. The Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real, Dominican Republic



14. Chateau de Chine Hotel Hualien, Taiwan



15. Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages & Spa



16. Holiday Village Rhodes, Rhodes