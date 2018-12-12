Two Greek islands in top 20 most romantic destinations in the world

Two Greek islands are among the top 20 destinations in the world for a honeymoon trip, according to the U.S. News & World Report.
U.S. News, examined the views of experts and thousands of travellers in order to present the best honeymoon destinations. Santorini is the ninth most romantic destination in the world at the moment, followed by Corfu in 17th place.
The full list is:
1. Saint Lucia
2. Hawaii – The Big Island
3. Bora Bora
4. Maldives
5. Bordeaux
6. Cinque Terre
7. Amalfi Coast
8. Fiji
9. Santorini
10. Tahiti
11. Kauai
12. Maui
13. Tuscany
14. Lake Como
15. St. Barts
16. Florence
17. Corfu
18. The British Virgin Islands
19. Bermuda
20. Mauritius