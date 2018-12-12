Two Greek islands in top 20 most romantic destinations in the world

Santorini is the ninth most romantic destination in the world at the moment, followed by Corfu in 17th spot

Two Greek islands are among the top 20 destinations in the world for a honeymoon trip, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News, examined the views of experts and thousands of travellers in order to present the best honeymoon destinations. Santorini is the ninth most romantic destination in the world at the moment, followed by Corfu in 17th place.

The full list is:

1. Saint Lucia

2. Hawaii – The Big Island

3. Bora Bora

4. Maldives

5. Bordeaux

6. Cinque Terre

7. Amalfi Coast

8. Fiji

9. Santorini

10. Tahiti

11. Kauai

12. Maui

13. Tuscany

14. Lake Como

15. St. Barts

16. Florence

17. Corfu

18. The British Virgin Islands

19. Bermuda

20. Mauritius