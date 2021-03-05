Two more Greek observatories in the European Space Agency program

Two more Greek observatories have been selected by the European Space Agency (ESA) for the ambitious “Fiber in the Sky” program, which is part of the broader strategy of Euro QCI (Quantum Communication Infrastructure) for the development of secure, encrypted communications in the EU.

In a letter to the Secretary General of Telecommunications & Posts Thanasis Staveris, the Director of Telecommunications and Integrated Applications of ESA Elodie Viau informs that after the telescope “Aristarchos” of the Helmos Observatory, the program will also include the Skinakas Observatory in Crete and the Holomontas Astronomical Station in Halkidiki.

The two observatories will be equipped with new devices that will allow data to be sent and received at ultra-high speeds using lasers instead of radio waves.

It is noted that under the “Fiber in the Sky” program the services that will be provided are:

– Interconnection and integration of satellite systems in the standard of interconnection achieved today in the terrestrial networks of fixed and mobile communications

– Support of terrestrial networks and provision of telecommunications services in large events that require strong telecommunications infrastructure (eg. sports events such as the Olympic Games) and in cases where there is a significant increase in the burden on terrestrial networks

– Provision of services to search and rescue operations and emergencies (eg. natural disasters)

– Coverage of remote areas with high speed telecommunications services

– Remote control of equipment located in places where coverage by ground networks is not offered.