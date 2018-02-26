Turkish spy planes violate Greek air space 32 times!

Two CN-235 Turkish reconnaissance planes violated Greek national airspace on 32 occasions on Monday. The incidents occurred over the southeastern, northeastern and central Aegean Sea.

The Turkish aircraft were flying over specific points, recording the movements and reaction times of the Greek forces in the sea and air.

In addition to the 32 violations, two infringements of the Athens FIR were also were recorded. The two CN-235 planes were identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules by the Hellenic Air Force.