U.S Air Force One briefly stops at Crete Souda Bay

The U.S Presidential aircraft, Air Force One, landed at the military base of Souda Bay in Crete on Sunday at 3.07 am for a brief stop to refuel. President Trump is on his way to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in the Singapore Summit on Tuesday for talks about the latter’s nuclear programme.

Security measures at the base and the perimeter had been beefed up with a helicopter hovering over the airport during the landing and after the take-off of the Presidential plane. Air Force One is expected to land at the Paya Lebar military base. Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong on Monday, according to an official statement released by the Singapore PM’s office.