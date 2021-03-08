UK media tabloids hit back at Meghan and Harry’s interview

“Kate made HER cry and Royals refused to make Archie a prince because they were worried how ‘dark’ he would be”
Meghan revealed
during the sit-down conversation that life within the royal family was so isolating, lonely and lacking in support that she had experienced suicidal thoughts. She also said that individuals within the institution had raised concerns about the color of their son Archie’s skin.
Even before the interview — Meghan’s first
since she and her husband announced plans to step back
from senior roles in the British royal family — the UK media had been criticizing the event. The relationship between the couple and the country’s press, and particularly newspaper tabloids, has long been tumultuous
.
The Daily Mail ran wall-to-wall coverage of the interview, and tried to fit all of the bombshells into a single headline
this way: “Meghan claims she was suicidal when she was 5 months pregnant, Kate made HER cry and Royals refused to make Archie a prince because they were worried how ‘dark’ he would be, as Harry reveals their new baby will be a GIRL.” The website was dominated with coverage, including at least 13 articles about the interview that included photos.
The interview aired Sunday on CBS during primetime US hours, and 1 a.m. local UK time.
The tabloid’s website also included a prominent banner that read: “I WANTED TO KILL MYSELF,” and featured a clip playing on loop from the interview, which showed Meghan saying, with subtitles: “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore”.