UK MP raises the issue of two Greek servicemen in British House of Commons

Conservative British MP and Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on UK-Greece Relations, Alberto Costa, raised the issue of the two Greek servicemen in detention in a Turkish prison in the British Parliament, following his meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of Greece Terence Quick.

Following the statement by British Prime Minister Theresa May on National Security and Russia in the House of Commons, on Monday night, Mr Costa referred to the two Greek military staff held in Turkey, noting the following:

“Earlier today, I met with the Greek ambassador and Deputy Foreign Minister (Terence Quick) here in Parliament in my capacity as the chairman of the House Committee on Greece. Greece offered its support to the Prime Minister a few days ago, but Greece also asked me to remind the House that when our friends and allies give us their support, it is also important, where possible, to support them in terms of their security needs.

I briefly mention the arrest of two Greek soldiers by Turkey and the ongoing problems we have there, and I ask from the Prime Minister, as well as the Foreign Affairs Minister to use their voices in the European Council and in relevant meetings to encourage Turkey to act in an appropriate manner on such issues.”