UK reaches settlement with Greek-Cypriots over human rights abuses

It is not known yet if details of the settlement will be released

According to an announcement on Wednesday, the UK government reached a settlement over claims made by 33 EOKA veterans who were tortured while in detention during the 1955-1959 Cypriot struggle for liberation.

The “full and final” out-of-court settlement was reached between the UK government and 33 veteran EOKA fighters, who were pursuing damages for torture they suffered at the hands of the British colonial forces during the liberation struggle of 1955-1959.

The legal settlement was announced in a statement issued by the British government. A written statement to the House of Commons by British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is expected to follow soon.

The government’s announcement states that “the passage of time means that it is now no longer possible to establish all of the facts with certainty”. The statement added that the British government is settling the case in order to finish the litigation, avoid any further escalation of costs, and to “focus firmly on the future on its relations with Cyprus”.

Surprisingly enough, in an unskillful attempt to shake the British responsibilities in the events that proceeded the Cypriot Struggle for Independence, the statement concluded by saying that “it is a matter of regret for the UK government that the transition of Cyprus from British administration to independence should have been preceded by five years of violence and loss of life, affecting all residents of the island”.

Responding to the UK’s move, the Presidency of the Republic of Cyprus welcomed the statement by noting that this is “a courageous act” on behalf of Great Britain.

EOKA was a Greek-Cypriot guerrilla organization which fought for the end of British rule in Cyprus, for the island’s self-determination and for the eventual union of Cyprus with Greece.

With information from C.N.A.