Britain supports Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido as head of the democratically elected National Assembly, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday, adding that a 2018 presidential poll was neither free nor fair.

Guaido declared himself interim president on Wednesday, winning backing from Washington and parts of Latin America and prompting socialist Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela’s leader since 2013, to break relations with the United States.

source: reuters.com