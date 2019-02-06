Unable to find trade, Knicks waive Enes Kanter

Enes Kanter wanted to be somewhere he got a chance to play. That was no longer the Knicks — second-year center Luke Kornet out of Vanderbilt started for a while, and Noah Vonleh has got some run. All Kanter would say is “I don’t understand”.

The Knicks wanted to trade him, but there was no market for a guy making $18.6 million who, because of his serious defensive shortcomings, is almost unplayable in the postseason. The trade deadline passed without action on Kanter.

So the Knick have waived him.

“From the moment he arrived in New York, Enes passionately embraced our franchise and our city,” said Scott Perry, General Manager of the Knicks, in a statement. “He is a courageous individual and we thank him for his many contributions both on the court and in the community. We wish him the absolute best moving forward, personally and professionally.”

Kanter will become an unrestricted free agent on the buyout market, and a lot of playoff teams are studying that market looking to add depth and fill in gaps in their roster.

