Unique work of art in Paphos is first snorkelling park in Cyprus (photo)

An underwater sculpture of beautifully crafted seashells created by artist, Yiota Ioannidou, is already attracting marine life and settling in well on the Paphos seabed around six weeks after it was put in place, according to officials.

The project is the first official snorkeling park in Cyprus and is in the municipal baths area of Kato Paphos.

“The seashells have been placed in a protected marine area and will help to enrich marine life. The sculptures are a unique point of reference and offer an experience for freediving with rich marine life, archaeological treasures and contemporary artwork,” a spokesman for the Paphos regional board of tourism said on Wednesday.

