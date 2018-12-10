University study shows how to “survive” in Game of Thrones!

If you want to survive the “Game of Thrones,” it pays to be noble, female and flexible about the concept of loyalty.

In a new published study (yes, really), epidemiologists at Macquarie University in Australia analyzed the deaths of the key characters in the “Game of Thrones” HBO series and found that nobles died at a lower rate than commoners, and women died at a lower rate than men. Switching allegiances, like the character of Tyrion Lannister does by throwing in his lot with Daenerys Targaryen, is another winning survival strategy.

The researchers published their findings in the open-access journal Injury Epidemiology, probably because “Game of Thrones” is like candy for anyone who loves both injuries and epidemiology. In the paper, the authors described their goals as examining the mortality of Game of Thrones’ characters — and giving “the authors an excuse to re-watch the first seven seasons before the final season reaches television screens worldwide.”

more at livescience.com