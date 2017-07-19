UN’s Eide in Cyprus on Monday amidst criticism

He is not expecting a warm welcome

UN Cyprus envoy Espen Barth Eide is set to visit the divided island on Monday, the government spokesman told Active Radio on Wednesday.

One day earlier, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said in Nicosia that Eide had not prepared satisfactory the failed UN-brokered Conference on Cyprus in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, earlier this month.

“We have to work so that there is a new opportunity in the negotiations for a Cyprus solution but this new opportunity must be well prepared and effective,” Kotzias had told journalists after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides.

