US Covid-19 death toll surpasses Vietnam War (infographic)

Over the past few hours, the United States passed two grim milestones in its battle against COVID-19. The total number of infections has now surpassed one million while the death toll from the pandemic is higher than the total number of Americans killed during the Vietnam War.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, 58,355 U.S. deaths were linked to the coronavirus on April 29, 2020 at 2:30am EDT. The Department of Veterans Affairs states that 58,220 service members were killed in Vietnam. 47,434 were killed in combat and 10,786 died in other incidents or accidents during the conflict.

