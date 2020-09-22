US journalist Andre Vltchek dies suspiciously in Turkey

Vltchek’s body has been taken to the Forensic Medicine Institution for autopsy

Andre Vltchek (57), a journalist and author from the US, was found dead in a car this morning (September 22) in Karakoy, Istanbul.

Vltchek and his wife, Rossie Indira Vltcheck, traveled to Istanbul from the Black Sea province of Samsun with a rented car, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

When they came in front of the hotel they would stay at around 5.30 a.m., his wife tried to wake Vltchek up but he didn’t respond, according to the report. She then called medical teams to the scene and they confirmed that Vltchek died.

The police recorded the incident as a “suspicious death” and the journalist’s body was taken to the Forensic Medicine Institution for autopsy.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation into the incident.

Born in Leningrad, USSR, in 1962, Vltchek had later acquired US citizenship. As a journalist, author and filmmaker, he lived in several countries, including Chile, Peru, Mexico, Vietnam, Samoa and Indonesia.

Source: BIA